WAHNSINN! Nach Mike Pence Ankündigung: Massen von Trump-Anhänger stürmen das Capitol Gebäude

Massen von Patrioten haben das Capitol Gebäude gestürmt, nachdem Vizepräsident Mike Pence angekündigt hat, dass er nicht mit Präsident Donald Trump und seinen Anhängern stehen wird. Reporter vor Ort sagen, dass „Tausende“ von Menschen die Barrieren durchbrochen haben und dass es derzeit keinen Handy-Service im Gebäude gibt.
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: patriots have stormed the Capitol building ground and are breaching federal barriers and police in the masses. No cell service but video coming. Non lethal force in effect. Full unlawful assembly in display. Never seen anything like this. Insane. Thousands occupying pic.twitter.com/KBU7s9ZfFw
— Anon 🇺🇸🇮🇹 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Q19086312Q) January 6, 2021
They are storming DC!
Trump supporters just tore down some barriers at the Capitol in Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/ZkJal7SM9g
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
This is going to get bad.
Patriots and Capitol Police continue to face off.
Look at all the blood on the ground…. #WashingtonDC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/28hodMm1aK
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
JUST IN – Protesters have stormed the U.S Capitol, climbing floors inside.pic.twitter.com/FltlSTeCl4
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021
Könnte es vielleicht sein,
daß ein Großteil der Bürger in den USA Trump gewählt haben,
und das die keine kommunistische Regierung haben wollen?
So was könnten wir bei uns auch brauchen.
Oder wie hat Stalin schon gesagt?
Ihr wißt schon, mit dem Bahnsteig und so…..