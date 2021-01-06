WAHNSINN! Nach Mike Pence Ankündigung: Massen von Trump-Anhänger stürmen das Capitol Gebäude

Von
Victoria
-
1295

Massen von Patrioten haben das Capitol Gebäude gestürmt, nachdem Vizepräsident Mike Pence angekündigt hat, dass er nicht mit Präsident Donald Trump und seinen Anhängern stehen wird. Reporter vor Ort sagen, dass „Tausende“ von Menschen die Barrieren durchbrochen haben und dass es derzeit keinen Handy-Service im Gebäude gibt.

5 7 Bewertungen
Artikel Bewertung
Folgt Politikstube auch auf: Telegram

Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich zu:
1 Kommentar
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FX9799
FX9799

Könnte es vielleicht sein,
daß ein Großteil der Bürger in den USA Trump gewählt haben,
und das die keine kommunistische Regierung haben wollen?
So was könnten wir bei uns auch brauchen.
Oder wie hat Stalin schon gesagt?
Ihr wißt schon, mit dem Bahnsteig und so…..

3