WAHNSINN! Nach Mike Pence Ankündigung: Massen von Trump-Anhänger stürmen das Capitol Gebäude

Massen von Patrioten haben das Capitol Gebäude gestürmt, nachdem Vizepräsident Mike Pence angekündigt hat, dass er nicht mit Präsident Donald Trump und seinen Anhängern stehen wird. Reporter vor Ort sagen, dass „Tausende“ von Menschen die Barrieren durchbrochen haben und dass es derzeit keinen Handy-Service im Gebäude gibt.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun

This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN

