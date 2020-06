USA: Überall Gewalt und Plünderungen – Das hat mit Protesten nichts zu tun

Hier einige Impressionen aus den USA, die man in unseren Qualitätsmedien nicht zu sehen bekommt.

My mother told me not to play in traffic when I was 5 years old.

These aspiring revolutionaries who are blocking streets don't seem to get it.

And then they always cry in shock in the end….#GeorgeFloydRiots#AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/pPttIxbLk9

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 1, 2020